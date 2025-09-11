Look of the Week: Jennifer Aniston and her old friend Tom Ford are a match made in heaven

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Fashion is fickle, and not many people can hold their own against the changing tide of trends. But yesterday Jennifer Aniston, while on her way to appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York, proved once again she sits in that exclusive crowd.

Promoting the latest season of the US drama series “The Morning Show,” Aniston stepped out in a black halter-neck mini dress, complete with a belted drop-waist. This fresh update on the classic little black dress (also known as the LBD) was the work of Tom Ford — a designer Aniston has kept close since the 1990s.

Even before launching his eponymous label in 2005, Ford’s designs were worn by Aniston on the cover of magazines and red carpets. She even starred in his last fashion campaign for Gucci in 2004 (that year, Ford stepped down as the designer of the Italian house — a role he had held since 1994). “I go to him for fashion help,” Aniston said in a 2010 Glamour magazine interview.

When Ford began his own namesake brand in 2005, their sartorial relationship blossomed even further. In 2011, Ford released a leather messenger-style bag with double zip detailing and christened it the “Jennifer” bag, inspired by and named after Aniston. The actor, who owned the style in brown, black and oversized, frequently wore it throughout the 2010s — often pairing it with her “Jennifer” sunglasses, also designed for her by Ford.

As the Tom Ford brand enters a new era, with designer Haider Ackermann at the helm, Aniston is still flying the flag. Earlier this month she returned to Glamour magazine again, this time on the cover alongside her “Morning Show” co-stars, wearing a grey Tom Ford vest and slacks. Her outfit this week proved that her enduring friendship with Ford, which has lasted over 30 years, is still going strong — as is her reputation as a style icon.

