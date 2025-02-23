Best red carpet looks at the 2025 SAG Awards

By Oscar Holland, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — With awards season drawing to a close, Hollywood’s biggest names have just one more chance to impress on the red carpet before next Sunday’s Oscars.

And while some stars — or their stylists, at least — will be saving their show-stopping outfits for the Academy, the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards often sees attendees having fun with the event’s comparatively relaxed dress code.

This year’s red carpets have, thus far, trended toward demure dark gowns, simple silhouettes and pared-back styling. But if recent years are anything to go by, we can expect a little more sparkle and sartorial flair at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

What’s more, the SAG Awards recognizes both film and television, meaning that big-name fashion fixtures like Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande (nominated for their performances in “A Complete Unknown” and “Wicked,” respectively) will be joined by some of this season’s best-dressed TV ensembles, including the casts of “Shōgun” and “The Bear.”

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

