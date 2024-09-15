Queen Victoria’s favorite Tuscan villa for sale for more than $55 million

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Once a favored holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million ($55 million) lying around.

Situated in the hills on the outskirts of Florence, the villa sprawls languidly over almost 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet) while its garden spans nine hectares (22 acres), making it the second-largest park in the city, according to a statement sent to CNN by Dreamer Real Estate, which is handling the sale.

In the grounds, guests can arrive via the helipad before enjoying the tennis court, lush gardens, and an ancient swimming pool. Inside the house, meanwhile, there are 23 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, all with their own ornate interiors and arranged around an inner courtyard.

The villa dates back to the 14th century and was first owned by the Fini family before it was bought in 1454 by Matteo di Marco Palmieri, who lent his name to the property. In 1760, it passed into English hands when the third Earl Cowper bought it, and it was subsequently owned by the Earl of Crawford and Balcarres.

It was during this period that Queen Victoria first visited, staying at the villa for a month in 1888, before returning in 1893 and 1894. Plaques commemorating her time there can still be seen on some trees in the garden.

Victoria ensured that she had all her home comforts while at the villa, arranging for a bedstead, two armchairs, sofa, a writing table and a bath to be sent ahead of her stay, alongside other furniture and two portraits of her late husband, Prince Albert, the New York Times reported in 1888.

“The Queen much appreciates the complete seclusion of the villa and the perfectly monastic quiet which it affords,” the paper added.

Before Victoria’s connection to the property, it was already linked to one of Italy’s most famous writers, Giovanni Boccaccio, who reputedly described its gardens in his “Decameron” – now considered a masterpiece in the Italian literary canon.

Remnants of its historic past are still scattered about the property, too, in the form of frescoes, paintings and busts, while in more recent times, it has hosted a Givenchy collection and become an events and wedding venue.

