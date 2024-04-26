Chris Pine’s latest red carpet look puts a new spin on ‘method dressing’

By Alex Rees, CNN

(CNN) — At the premiere of his new film “Poolman” in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Chris Pine stepped onto the red carpet in an artfully-disheveled ensemble. (Or perhaps just disheveled, for less charitable fashion critic.)

Over a light beige slogan tee, Pine wore a “Miami Vice”-worthy blazer accessorized with a large pink peony boutonnière. He paired this with corduroy work shorts, a pair of well-worn hiking boots (with bright red laces that complemented the stripe detailing on his sports socks) and a pair of chunky mirrored sunglasses. His beard had grown in long and silver, his hair longer still with tousled ends creating an ombre effect.

Though his years in Hollywood have provided ample evidence that Pine can shine in the scrubbed-up suiting traditionally expected of leading men on press tours, front rows and at A-List events, he’s often been known to playfully incorporate louche tailoring and bohemian accessories into his outfits.

And there have been multiple occasions, when snapped ‘off the clock,’ in which his aesthetic has skewed further into an eccentric, counter-cultural space; very much a ‘last clean clothes in the closet’ vibe from someone who can surely afford dry cleaning.

But isn’t there a subversive joy in a day spent in comfy sweatpants, let alone a day running errands — and under the paparazzi’s glare — in said sweatpants? Pine would seem to think so.

On the “Poolman” red carpet, the 43-year-old actor told E! of his look, and his outlook on fashion more broadly, that he has reached “a certain wonderful point in your life… where you don’t give as much of a FU anymore.” He cited “an 80s thing” as a style reference, and sartorial stars of that era like Tom Selleck and Harrison Ford.

Pine also noted that his effortless, eclectic personal style had also been inspired by his “Poolman” character — a Los Angeles swimming pool cleaner, as the film’s title suggests. So could this be another moment for “method dressing,” snuck under the style pack’s noses for months? If so, it marks Pine as one of the most fervent followers of the practice, dedicated to a fault — and then some.

