Ice Cube and ‘War of the Worlds’ top the Razzies

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The winners of the 46th Razzie Awards have been announced, and one film had a bit of a sweep when it comes to the best of the worst.

“War Of The Worlds” (the 2025 version) won a slew of the dubious honors, timed to coincide with Oscars weekend, including worst picture, worst remake/rip-off sequel, worst screenplay, worst director and worst actor, for Ice Cube.

“War of the Worlds,” like the 2005 film of the same name starring Tom Cruise, is based on H. G. Wells’ 1898 novel “The War of the Worlds,” racked up six nominations total, losing only worst screen combo, which went to all seven CGI dwarfs in last year’s Disney live-action reimagining “Snow White.”

The artificial septet also nabbed the trophy for worst supporting actor.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, take a tongue-in-cheek approach to cinema by handing out awards for those films that are, shall we say, viewed as less than stellar.

As is tradition, the “winners” are announced the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.

This season’s Razzie Redeemer Award went to Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue,” after her 2021 win for worst actress for “Music.”

Below is the list of nominees with winners noted in bold.

Worst Picture

“The Electric State”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

“Star Trek: Section 31”

“War of the Worlds” (2025) *WINNER

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista / “In The Lost Lands”

Ice Cube / “War of the Worlds” *WINNER

Scott Eastwood / “Alarum”

Jared Leto / “Tron: Ares”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose / “Love Hurts”

Milla Jovovich /”In The Lost Lands”

Natalie Portman / “Fountain Of Youth”

Rebel Wilson / “Bride Hard” *WINNER

Michele Yeoh / “Star Trek: Section 31”

Worst Remake/Rip-off Sequel

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

“Five Nights At Freddy’s 2”

“Smurfs” (2025)

“Snow White” (2025)

“War Of The Worlds” (2025) *WINNER

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky / “Bride Hard”

Ema Horvath / “The Strangers: Chapter 2”

Scarlet Rose Stallone / “Gunslingers” *WINNER

Kacey Rohl / “Star Trek: Section 31”

Isis Valverde / “Alarum”

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / “Snow White” (2025) *WINNER

Nicolas Cage / “Gunslingers”

Stephen Dorff / “Bride Hard”

Greg Kinnear / “Off The Grid”

Sylvester Stallone / “Alarum”

Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs / “Snow White” (2025) *WINNER

James Corden & Rihanna / “Smurfs” (2025)

Ice Cube and His Zoom Camera / “War of the Worlds” (2025)

Robert DeNiro and Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / “The Alto Knights”

The Weeknd and His Colossal Ego / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst Director

Rich Lee / “War of The Worlds” (2025) *WINNER

Olatunde Osunsanmi / “Star Trek: Section 31”

The Russo Brothers / “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Marc Webb / “Snow White” (2025)

Worst Screenplay

“The Electric State” / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

“Snow White” (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm

“Star Trek: Section 31” / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt

“War Of The Worlds” (2025) / Screen Story and Screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting the classic novel by H.G. Wells *WINNER

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