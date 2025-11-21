The ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour gave Ariana Grande something wicked (it’s Covid)

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande stopped work in solidarity with her “Wicked: For Good” costar Cynthia Erivo when Erivo fell ill. Then Grande suffered the same fate.

The petite actress and singer — Grande, not Erivo, who also fits that description — posted a photo on her Instagram stories from the set of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

“Moments before Covid,” she wrote on the photo.

Grande and Erivo recently concluded the press tour for their new movie, the hotly awaited “Wicked: For Good.”

The pair spent this journey again displaying how close they are. Grande underscored their partnership this time by sitting out interviews at the New York premiere of the film when Erivo wasn’t feeling well; her co-star had lost her voice and couldn’t participate.

CNN reached out to reps for Grande for comment.

“Wicked: For Good” is in theaters now.

