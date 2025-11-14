The SAG Awards has a new, less confusing name

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards is getting a rebrand.

Starting next year, the annual awards show which celebrates acting across film and television – and is voted on by actors within the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) – will be named after the actual award, The Actor, according to the organization.

“Our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor®, and simply evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” the Actor Awards website stated, adding that the organization “wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television.”

The website also said that this evolution has been “a long time coming” and that since “the show’s global audience expanded through Netflix, the timing felt right to make the alignment official and step confidently into the show’s next era.”

According to its site, SAG-AFTRA “represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals.”

The Screen Actors Guild was founded in 1933 and the American Federation of Radio Artists (AFRA) was formed four years later. In 1952, the Television Authority merged with AFRA and became AFTRA.

In 2012, the two entities combined to form SAG-AFTRA.

The award show, now officially titled The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, streams on Netflix and will next be seen live on March 1, 2026.

Nominations will be announced on January 7.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.