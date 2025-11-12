Meryl Streep reunites with Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser: ‘Took you long enough’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Miranda Priestly’s not riding the elevator alone anymore.

The teaser trailer for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” dropped Wednesday, and it was just what the world needed.

In it, Meryl Streep as Priestly is seen striding in red heels through the offices of fictional magazine Runway. Before she enters the elevator, she is joined by Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, the assistant who in the first film found her footing – and better footwear – in the cutthroat world of fashion.

“Took you long enough,” Miranda says to Andy, as Andy smirks behind a pair of black sunglasses.

Madonna’s 1990 hit song “Vogue” provides the soundtrack to the less-than-minute-long teaser trailer, a hat tip to the fact that it has long been believed that Runway is based on Vogue and the Miranda character is based on Anna Wintour, the magazine’s famed former top editor.

The sequel to the beloved 2006 film is in theaters May 1, 2026.

Returning alongside Streep and Hathaway are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

The first film was based on the 2003 bestselling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, who had previously worked as a personal assistant to Wintour at Vogue, and tells the story of an impressionable young New Yorker (Hathaway) who finds a job at a top fashion magazine under the direction of a tough-as-nails editor.

During a September appearance on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” podcast, Wintour joked to the host David Remnick that she “went to the premiere (of the first film) wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about.”

“First of all it was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic,” Wintour said at the time. “And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny.”

Tracie Thoms, who played Andy’s friend, and Tibor Feldman, who played magazine exec Irv Ravitz, will also reprise their roles in the sequel. Kenneth Branagh and several others have joined the cast.

