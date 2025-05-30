Taylor Swift announces that she now owns her entire catalog of music

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is now the proud owner of her entire catalog of music, roughly six years after she protested the sale of her master recordings by her former record label.

Swift announced the news in a letter posted to her website Friday, writing that “all of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

The Grammy-winner specified that she owns all her music videos, concert films, album art and photography, along with unreleased songs. She purchased her music “outright with no strings attached, no partnership, full autonomy,” from Shamrock Capital, a private equity company that had acquired her master recordings.

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,” Swift wrote, adding that she was able to “buy back” her music from Shamrock following the success of the Eras Tour. Swift went on to credit her supporters for making her record-breaking tour so much of a success, writing, “I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

Swift also thanked Shamrock Capital “for being the first people” to offer her the opportunity to buy back her music, describing her business dealings with the company “honest, fair, and respectful.”

“This was a business deal to them but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams,” she wrote.

The sale of the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums to producer Scooter Braun and Shamrock Capital in 2019 sparked the singer to take back ownership of her music in her own way by pledging to re-record those six albums after negotiations to buy her music back from Braun at the time failed.

Swift went on to release what she called “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless” and “1989.” With each “Taylor’s Version” album, she’s included a number of previously unreleased songs coined “from the vault.”

Until now, many so-called Swifties had expected her to at some point release 2018’s “Reputation” album and her 2006 self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift,” the status of which Swift provided an update for in her announcement Friday.

