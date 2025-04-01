No, Megan Fox and MGK did not name their daughter Celestial Seed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — MGK had to take to social media after some followers got confused about the name of his new daughter with Megan Fox.

The pair recently announced that they had welcomed their first child together.

The rapper and actor, who has asked fans to call him MGK instead of his previous stage name of Machine Gun Kelly, shared video on social media in which he’s holding his newborn daughter’s hand.

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote in the caption. “3/27/25.”

But that apparently caused a misunderstanding about her name.

“Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ 🤣,” he wrote over a screenshot of a TikTok video. “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

The new baby is part of their blended family.

Fox, who is best known for roles in the “Transformers” movie franchise, has three children, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 with her ex-husband, “90210” actor Brian Austin Green.

Kelly shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly got engaged in 2022 and reportedly ended their engagement in 2024.

They have costarred in a few projects together, including the films “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” “Good Mourning” and “Taurus.”

