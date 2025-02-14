Dolly Parton harmonizes with Sabrina Carpenter for cute, cleaned-up redux of ‘Please Please Please’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Sabrina Carpenter is riding off into the sunset with a true musical legend.

The “Espresso” singer surprise-dropped a new version of her hit song “Please Please Please” on Thursday night, featuring the one and only Dolly Parton, who compliments Carpenter’s vocals on the track with a beautiful falsetto.

In the accompanying black-and-white music video, the pair of songstresses are seen driving in a pickup truck, engaged in some sort of getaway.

One notable departure from the original version of the song comes with the lyrics, “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another, I beg you, don’t embarrass me like the others.” The album version of “Please Please Please,” of course, feature a well-placed expletive in lieu of “like the others.”

On Parton’s social media on Thursday, the pair were seen meeting and hugging on the occasion of their duet, with Carpenter commenting on the “Jolene” singer’s vocal contribution, “These notes, I never would have even thought of that you’re hitting – we are so excited!”

Parton also mentioned the omission of the “mother***er” lyric, saying, “You and your dirty words, I can’t say them words for my kids!” with a laugh.

Carpenter is a newly minted two-time Grammy-winner, with accolades earlier this month for best pop vocal album for “Short n’ Sweet” – on which “Please Please Please” appears – and best pop solo performance for “Espresso.”

