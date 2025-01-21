Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall says Harry Styles ghosted her after their first date

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A possible young love between Jade Thirlwall and Harry Styles went in the wrong direction, according Thirlwall.

The singer-songwriter, who found fame as a member of the girl group Little Mix on the UK’s “The X Factor,” shared her account about a date she once went on with Styles in a recently published episode of the “The Louis Theroux Podcast.”

Thirwell recalled how she first became friends with the late singer Liam Payne of One Direction, when they were both auditioning for “The X factor.”

“We became really close because there were only a few youngins,” she said during the podcast, adding that they later both went back to audition together. “As the years go on [One Direction] obviously blew up, we sort of fell out of touch a bit, but always supported each other from afar I would say.”

She connected with Styles in 2010, also through their time on “The X Factor.”

Thirlwall said she and Styles went on one date when they were “like 16” and he had just been put in One Direction, along with Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

She said she and Styles “kept in touch” after that solo date.

“The minute they went on live shows he didn’t message me back, and I thought ‘That’s it now. He’s gone, he’s made it,’” Thirlwall said. “Then I made it [as a member of Little Mix] the next year and then I saw him in a room after and he was like, ‘I’m really sorry that I ignored you.’”

She laughed when Theroux noted that Styles had “ghosted” her.

“But, again, I was so young that it didn’t really matter,” she said. “But he was always very, very lovely.”

Thirlwall, now a solo artist, didn’t stop there with the praise of Styles, adding that he has “gotten himself where he is because he’s very talented” before once again reiterating that “He’s very lovely, very charming.”

Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022.

