Every song played during the 2024 DNC’s raucous roll call

(CNN) — The Democratic National Convention ceremonial roll call vote on Tuesday was a vibe.

Emceed by DJ Cassidy, songs were selected by each delegation as they cast their ceremonial votes for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Some of the songs played were “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan for Missouri, the state from which Roan hails, “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project – also lovingly known as the Chicago Bulls Theme Song – for Illinois and “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys for, you guessed it, Massachusetts.

There was even a cameo from rapper Lil Jon, who represented Georgia’s delegation with an energetic performance of his song “Get Low,” where the lyrics of “To the window, to the wall” became “VP Harris, Governor Walz.”

DJ Cassidy kept the state-specific party moving for over an hour, with the musical mashup already inspiring a Spotify playlist.

The Grammy-nominated DJ has previously been enlisted by former president Barack Obama for both of his Inaugurations and his and Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday parties, respectively. He’s also deejayed at parties and events for Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, among many others.

“Ladies and gentleman, today is a celebration,” DJ Cassidy said from the convention stage. “A celebration of democracy. A celebration of freedom. A celebration of future. Chicago, are you ready?”

Alabama “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

American Samoa “Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

Arizona “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

Arkansas “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

California “California Love” by Tupac and “They Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Colorado “September” by Earth, Wind Fire

Connecticut “Signed Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

Delaware “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston and Kygo

Democrats Abroad “Love Train” by The O’Jays

District of Columbia “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool

Florida “Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

Georgia “Turn Down for What” by Lil’ John

Guam “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Idaho “Private Idaho” by The B-52s

Illinois “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project

Indiana “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson

Iowa “Celebrate” by Kool & the Gang

Kansas “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas

Kentucky “First Class” by Jack Harlow

Louisiana “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled

Maine “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

Maryland “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Michigan “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Minnesota “Kiss” and “1999” by Prince

Mississippi “Twisting the Night Away” by Sam Cooke

Missouri “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan

Montana “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska “Firework” by Katy Perry

Nevada “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

New Hampshire “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

New Jersey “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico “Confident” by Demi Lovato

New York “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys

North Carolina “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo

North Dakota “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys

Ohio “Green Light” by John Legend

Oklahoma “Ain’t Goin Down” by Garth Brooks

Oregon “Float On” by Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa and “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men

Puerto Rico “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Rhode Island “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift

South Carolina “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by James Brown

South Dakota “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Tennessee “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton

Texas “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce

Utah “Animal” by Neon Trees

Vermont “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

Virginia “The Way I Are” by Timbaland

Washington “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore

West Virginia “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Wisconsin “Jump Around” by House of Pain

Wyoming “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

Virgin Islands “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love

