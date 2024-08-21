Every song played during the 2024 DNC’s raucous roll call
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
(CNN) — The Democratic National Convention ceremonial roll call vote on Tuesday was a vibe.
Emceed by DJ Cassidy, songs were selected by each delegation as they cast their ceremonial votes for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Some of the songs played were “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan for Missouri, the state from which Roan hails, “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project – also lovingly known as the Chicago Bulls Theme Song – for Illinois and “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys for, you guessed it, Massachusetts.
There was even a cameo from rapper Lil Jon, who represented Georgia’s delegation with an energetic performance of his song “Get Low,” where the lyrics of “To the window, to the wall” became “VP Harris, Governor Walz.”
DJ Cassidy kept the state-specific party moving for over an hour, with the musical mashup already inspiring a Spotify playlist.
The Grammy-nominated DJ has previously been enlisted by former president Barack Obama for both of his Inaugurations and his and Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday parties, respectively. He’s also deejayed at parties and events for Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, among many others.
“Ladies and gentleman, today is a celebration,” DJ Cassidy said from the convention stage. “A celebration of democracy. A celebration of freedom. A celebration of future. Chicago, are you ready?”
The full song list is below.
Alabama “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Alaska “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man
American Samoa “Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga
Arizona “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks
Arkansas “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac
California “California Love” by Tupac and “They Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
Colorado “September” by Earth, Wind Fire
Connecticut “Signed Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder
Delaware “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston and Kygo
Democrats Abroad “Love Train” by The O’Jays
District of Columbia “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool
Florida “Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty
Georgia “Turn Down for What” by Lil’ John
Guam “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
Hawaii “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Idaho “Private Idaho” by The B-52s
Illinois “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project
Indiana “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson
Iowa “Celebrate” by Kool & the Gang
Kansas “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas
Kentucky “First Class” by Jack Harlow
Louisiana “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled
Maine “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon
Maryland “Respect” by Aretha Franklin
Massachusetts “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys
Michigan “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
Minnesota “Kiss” and “1999” by Prince
Mississippi “Twisting the Night Away” by Sam Cooke
Missouri “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan
Montana “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz
Nebraska “Firework” by Katy Perry
Nevada “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
New Hampshire “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
New Jersey “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen
New Mexico “Confident” by Demi Lovato
New York “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys
North Carolina “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo
North Dakota “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys
Ohio “Green Light” by John Legend
Oklahoma “Ain’t Goin Down” by Garth Brooks
Oregon “Float On” by Modest Mouse
Pennsylvania “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa and “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men
Puerto Rico “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Rhode Island “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift
South Carolina “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by James Brown
South Dakota “What I Like About You” by The Romantics
Tennessee “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton
Texas “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce
Utah “Animal” by Neon Trees
Vermont “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
Virginia “The Way I Are” by Timbaland
Washington “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore
West Virginia “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver
Wisconsin “Jump Around” by House of Pain
Wyoming “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
Virgin Islands “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.