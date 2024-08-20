Ryan Reynolds reflects on tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — When Rob Delaney’s two-year-old son, Henry, died from a brain tumor in 2018, the tragedy happened months before the actor’s film “Deadpool 2” debuted in theaters.

Delaney plays Peter in the franchise, a friend of the Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, who on Monday shared a statement on social media in which he talked about paying tribute to Henry.

“There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry was Rob’s son,” Reynolds wrote in the post. “And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

“I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2,” Reynolds added.

He reflected that by putting Henry’s name in the credits for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

The first photo shared by Reynolds includes a an image of Delaney’s bestselling book, “A Heart That Works,” which tells the story of the love and loss of his son.

