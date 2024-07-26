Bette Midler’s secret to a happy, 40-year marriage? Separate beds

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on December 16.

They will probably wake up in different rooms on the occasion.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Midler shared that she and her husband have remained happily wed for decades because they don’t lay their heads in the same place.

“Separate bedrooms,” she said after being asked what was the secret to their happy marriage. “My husband snores.”

The couple has slept separately since the beginning of her marriage, which she said has “been a fabulous ride.”

Midler, along with Meghan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Susan Sarandon, star in the new film “The Fabulous Four,” a comedy with a wedding at the center of the plot.

Midler reflected on her own wedding in Las Vegas after she had only known her husband for six weeks. She said she grabbed “the first thing on the rack” for their wedding because it was impromptu and she didn’t love the look.

What she did love was working with her adult daughter, Sophie, who also appears in the film.

Midler said she was not initially in favor of her daughter getting into show business.

“I was more than averse, I was frightened for her,” Midler explained. “She was just a little girl and I made a terrible mistake by saying if you go into show business I’ll kill you and she took it very much to heart.”

But all turned out well. Midler said her daughter is “brilliant” and the love of her life.

