Kamala Harris stops by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with a message for viewers

(CNN) — “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” ends its ninth season on Friday, but not without a PSA from a VIP: Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, stopped by the beloved reality show to remind viewers about the importance of voting. Her message will appear in Friday’s finale, which airs on Paramount+.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” she said in the clip, flanked by a crew that included former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Leslie Jones and “Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage. (RuPaul was absent from the clip.)

“So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember — no one is alone,” said Harris. “We are all in this together. And your vote is your power.”

Harris ended her message by encouraging viewers to register to vote and clapping along to RuPaul’s optimistic anthem “A Little Bit of Love.”

Harris is one of several prominent Democrats to stop by “Drag Race.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the judging panel for a pivotal episode of Season 12. In a tasteful sequin dress, Ocasio-Cortez visited the queens backstage and confessed that before she was a member of Congress, she was a regular “Drag Race” viewer.

“People think Congress and government is all about leading people, but ultimately a lot of our politics is about following the public will,” she told the rapt group of queens. “And the people who change what people think are artists and drag queens.”

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi has appeared on two separate seasons of “All Stars,” in 2018 and 2022. In both visits, she, too, impressed the power of voting.

“Drag Race” has even seen multiple contestants impersonate former President Donald Trump. “Drag Race UK” winner The Vivienne ran away with the coveted Snatch Game challenge with her textured impersonation of Trump. And on Season 11, the queens performed “Trump: The Musical,” which skewered the former president’s family and political allies.

Though the tone of the series leans toward silly and heartfelt, “Drag Race” does not shy away from politics. Most episodes of “Drag Race” end with the queens on the runway, hoisting signs with phrases like “You better vote!” with the vote.gov link, through which users can register to vote. Previous seasons have included faux political debates and nods to policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

