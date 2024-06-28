Pearl Jam cancels London concert due to illness

By Issy Ronald, CNN

London (CNN) — Pearl Jam has canceled its scheduled concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday because of “illness in the band,” it announced on Friday.

Due to existing schedule commitments, the American rock band added that it would not be able to reschedule the concert and would refund all the tickets purchased.

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule,” the band said in a statement on its website and social media. “There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage,” it added.

While the statement didn’t specify the illness, frontman Eddie Vedder was visibly struggling with his voice at Pearl Jam’s Manchester show on Tuesday, telling the crowd that he became ill after the Dublin leg of the band’s tour, reviewers noted.

“We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour,” the band said, adding that it was “deeply grateful” for the support of its fans.

Since rising to fame in the 1990s as part of the grunge scene, Pearl Jam has sold more than 85 million albums, according to its official website, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

It is currently touring Europe, the United States and Australia in support of its latest album “Dark Matter” and is next scheduled to perform in Berlin on Tuesday.

