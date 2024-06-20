Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing early Thursday



CNN

By Rebekah Riess, Carlos Suarez and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — American rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into jail at 4:35 a.m. and is facing charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records.

A $650 bond has been submitted for 33-year-old Scott, jail records show. He was arrested 1:44 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina, authorities said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Scott.

Scott was on a charter boat and was involved in a disturbance/dispute with the crew, according to police.

Officers were called to the marina, and he was asked to leave. Scott left and came back a second time and again got into a dispute with the crew. Scott was asked to leave again. After he refused to leave, he was arrested, police said.

Scott is one of the premiere rap artists of the last decade.

He is best known for his 2018 album “Astroworld” and the No. 1 hit single “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake, which sampled from a remarkable array of sources. The album was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album, and “Sicko Mode” was nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.

Last year, he released “UTOPIA,” which was nominated for best rap album, his 10th Grammy nomination.

In his personal life, Scott shares two children with Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.