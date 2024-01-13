Taylor Swift and Halle Bailey deserve their privacy, just like we all do

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — How would you feel if complete strangers publicly analyzed all aspects of your life, or used your name in all manner of stories or product campaigns that had little or nothing to do with you?

When it comes to the world of celebrities, there can sometimes be a sense they belong to the public. But entertainers, even ones who often write or sing or share about their personal lives, still deserve some privacy.

Let’s talk about it.

Something to sip on…

Two celebrities recently stood as examples of this baseless belief that stars apparently aren’t allowed to have private lives.

There was quite the uproar after the New York Times published an opinion piece which speculated about whether Taylor Swift may be closeted as a queer person.

The Swifties were quick to condemn it, some of them not because they were upset by the suggestion that Swift might be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but rather the thought that if she were, she would keep it secret.

The superstar singer herself has not commented. But those close to Swift were not happy about the piece, with one person close to the situation telling CNN, “because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics. This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

Another celebrity who was talked about recently in terms of keeping a “secret” was Halle Bailey. She and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, chose not to publicly discuss they were expecting a baby until after they welcomed their child together, a son.

Bailey hasn’t talked about why she chose not to disclose her pregnancy publicly, but like Swift – who has said she does not identify as queer – the world has felt free to speculate.

I’ll say this for the people in the back: just like a civilian, a famous person has the right to share about their lives what they like, when they like. They owe us nothing just because we consume and enjoy their art.

One thing to talk about…

How has it been 20 years since “Mean Girls” came out?

With the film version of the musical hitting theaters, Lindsay Lohan came out to the premiere in New York City this week, and it was great to see the original Cady from the 2004 film on the red carpet with creator Tina Fey.

If we are honest, there was a time when the world really worried about the direction Lohan was heading. It’s good to see her looking great and happy after all these years.

Also, totally fetch.

You should listen to…

Way to go J-Lo!

After many moons of waiting, Jennifer Lopez back on the block with a new single and a hilarious accompanying video. No spoilers, but let’s just say she leans into her experience with weddings.

“Can’t Get Enough” is the first single off of her forthcoming album. Lopez recently said the debut day was “22 years in the making.”

It’s out now.

Can’t wait to watch…

With the Golden Globes having taken place this past Sunday and the SAG Award nominations out, we are definitely headlong into awards season.

That means it’s a good time to check out some of the critically acclaimed films that have nabbed some nominations.

First up, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Personally I will watch anything this man directs. Add in Leonardo DiCaprio, Globe winner Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, and yes, please.

It starts streaming Friday on Apple TV+.

