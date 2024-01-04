Kelly Clarkson says walking in her new home of NYC helped her lose weight

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson credits moving to New York City and listening to her doctor for her new, svelte look.

In the latest cover story for People Magazine, the singer and daytime talk show host said she and her kids have been doing plenty of walking since she moved both her family and her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” from Los Angeles to the Big Apple.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

According to studies, walking can lower the risk of cancer, heart disease and early death, and any amount of walking helps.

The former “American Idol” winner said she relocated for her mental health and has been enjoying exploring her new home base with her children, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson told the publication she’s also revamped her diet.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she said. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Helming one of the most popular daytime talk shows has not been easy, especially the first few years, Clarkson shared.

“Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good— and the dust has settled,” she said. “Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”

