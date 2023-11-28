Jennifer Lawrence denies getting cosmetic surgery to Kylie Jenner

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner spoke with Jennifer Lawrence and talk turned to makeup.

Jenner, who’s found great success with her company Kylie Cosmetics, spoke with Lawrence for Interview magazine. The Oscar-winning actress asked Jenner about bringing makeup to the masses and the reality star explained how she developed a lip contouring technique that helped launch her cosmetic line.

“Wow. That’s really, really cool,” Lawrence responded.

“And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” Lawrence said.

Jenner responded, “Stop!”

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,’” Lawrence added.

“Oh my god,” Jenner said. “You know, you’ve been looking amazing.”

“Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery,” Lawrence said laughing. She later reiterated “it is amazing what makeup can do.”

Lawrence is a self-proclaimed Kardashian/Jenner family super fan. She appeared in a cameo on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2019.

