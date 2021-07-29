Travis Scott drops surprise new Fragment merch
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Travis Scott has dropped surprise new Fragment merchandise.
It comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1’s. Scott announced the collection with in a video post to Instagram, which features Hiroshi Fujiwara, Fragment’s creator.
In the video, Scott is seen answering a call inside a phone booth in the pouring rain.
“It was just my imagination. Well… a Fragment of it @fujiwarahiroshi @cactusjack @jumpman23” he captioned the video.
The surprise collection features an assortment of graphic tees with colorful graffiti, sweatshirts and jackets.
There are also accessories including hats, bags, socks, key chains and a rug.
Prices range from $24 for a keychain to $925 for a leather letterman jacket.
The collection is available now on Scott’s website.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Travis Scott for Fragment will be on sale globally August 13.
