Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley combines romance and comedy at SBCC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Jane Austen fans and their friends are flocking to see Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Arts Department is presenting the show.

The play is not an Austen adaptation, it is a sequel to Pride and Prejudice written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon,

It reunites the Bennet sisters at the Darcy home.

Many of the actors and crew members are studying theatre at Santa Barbara City College and some would like to make a career out the arts.

Actor Tristan Fleming said its perfect for the holidays.

"Starting the season off with like a hopeful love story, especially in the times we are in right now is very good for people to get out of the house and see something adorable and sweet."

Charles Schurmer said he enjoys being in the production that is full of friends.

"A great love story, a lot of comedy involved, it is a great show, friends, family all of the above, stop by it is really fun," said Schurmer.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is directed by Katie Laris, who is also a professor at SBCC.

The show runs through Sunday at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the Santa Barbara City College Campus.

For ticket information visit https://thearregroupsbcc.com