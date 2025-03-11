Skip to Content
Back to back benefits coming to Alcazar Theatre

Back to back benefits at the Alcazar theatre will help fire victims and displaced animals in LA
Published 11:14 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Back to back benefit concerts are coming to Carpinteria.

The Alcazar Theatre is calling it the "Santa Barbara for Los Angeles" weekend.

A fundraiser for the Altadena music community is being held on Saturday night

The Carpinteria Dead Family is presenting the band Ladyfinger from 4:20 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

That show will help the Pasadena Humane Society.

"Giving back is always part of our philosophy it started with our local Dead Nights that we do monthly and that naturally when this opportunity came up for us to participate in the Santa Barbara for L.A. weekend it was an immediate yes for all of us," said Jon-Paul Harrison of Carpinteria Dead Family.

Ladyfinger's ukulele player Trey Murphy agrees. 

"We are all musicians and aniaml lovers so to play a benefit show for the Pasadena Humane Society was a great fit to us," Murphy.

The historic Alcazar Theatre has been refurbished and has transformed an RV into a new green room for the musicians.

You will find a link to ticket information https://thealcazar.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

