SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Symphony is celebrating Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush this weekend.

The symphony is performing live to the film at the Granada Theater.

Chaplin's masterpiece just turned 100.

Grammy winning guest conductor Lucas Richman told the audience that the classic did not have a score at first.

The next performance is Sunday at 3 p.m.

For ticket information visit https://www.thesymphony.org