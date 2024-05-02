Skip to Content
Granada Theatre announces Mean Girls, Clue, and more for their 2024-2025 Broadway Season

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
Published 3:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Granada Theatre has announced shows for its 2024-2025 Broadway season.

This upcoming season series includes:

  • Clue: November 26th - 27th, 2024
  • Mean Girls: January 8th - 9th, 2025
  • Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations: March 11th-12th, 2025
  • The Addams Family: May 6th - 7th, 2025

"This Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” said Amy Hamm, president and executive director.

Season Memberships for the 2024-2025 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series are available for purchase now on the official website.

