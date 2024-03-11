’47 Days with Jesus’ movie connection to the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - '47 Days with Jesus' hits the big screens this week in selective theaters and dates.

The movie is about a modern, disconnected family that finds hope and unity through the retelling of Jesus' final 47 days on earth.

This movie comes just in time for the Easter season.

Santa Barbara local, Rolland Jacks played a huge role in the making of the film as a songwriter and an executive producer.

Cast members might even be recognized throughout the movie. The couple in the film is played by actors Yoshi Barrigas and Catherine Lidstone from "The Chosen."

When watching the film, executive producer Jack's told us the film would get people wondering about certain things.

"Watching the movie hopefully would cause you and anybody else to think, “What did Jesus say? Why was he here on Earth? What did he do? Was he really who he said he was?"

The songs that are in the film are from an original soundtrack that was written by Jacks, himself.

The movie is only playing for three nights: March 11th-12th, and March 14th at 7 p.m.

For more information and where to buy tickets, you can head on over to their official website.