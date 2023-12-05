City of Santa Barbara seeking bands for Concerts in the Park event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is on the search for bands to participate for their annual Concerts in the Park event.

In order to qualify, bands must submit an application to their website, be able to establish their experience playing for large crowds, deliver a 90-minute sample setlist as well as links to past performances.

The chosen bands will be notified in March as well as an official line up in the spring.

The concert series begins on June 27 and runs until July 25, excluding the July 4 holiday.

“The 2024 concert schedule sets us up for a summer full of free music and community celebrations starting with the Solstice Festival in mid-June, Concerts in the Park kicking off in late June, the Fourth of July Celebration, followed by more Concerts in the Park, and then straight into Fiesta,” said Recreation Manager Rich Hanna.

Since the events inception in 2000, Concerts in the Park has showcased a variety of musical talent as well as attract thousands of concert-goers to the park.

To learn more about band applications, sponsorships and more, visit the Concerts in the Park website.