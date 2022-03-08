Skip to Content
today at 9:15 am
Published 8:57 am

Jane Seymour’s ‘Ruby’s Choice’ makes U.S. premiere at SBIFF

Santa Barbara International Film Festival 

Two-time Golden Globe-winner Jane Seymour stars as Ruby, who after accidentally burning down her house, moves into her daughter’s home and must share a bedroom with her teenage granddaughter. With sensitivity and insight, this poignant film follows three generations of strong Australian women navigating the reality of Ruby’s dementia. As the illness threatens to pull them apart, the family must make a difficult decision.

SBIFF

SHOWINGS

  • Mon, March 7 - 10:20 AM - Fiesta #4
  • Wed, March 9 - 2:40 PM - Metro #3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtfLWUMAzKA
Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday.

