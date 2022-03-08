Jane Seymour’s ‘Ruby’s Choice’ makes U.S. premiere at SBIFF
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Two-time Golden Globe-winner Jane Seymour stars as Ruby, who after accidentally burning down her house, moves into her daughter’s home and must share a bedroom with her teenage granddaughter. With sensitivity and insight, this poignant film follows three generations of strong Australian women navigating the reality of Ruby’s dementia. As the illness threatens to pull them apart, the family must make a difficult decision.SBIFF
SHOWINGS
- Mon, March 7 - 10:20 AM - Fiesta #4
- Wed, March 9 - 2:40 PM - Metro #3
