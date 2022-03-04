Skip to Content
today at 8:21 am
EVERYBODY DANCE makes U.S. premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Explores the daily lives of a group of remarkable children with disabilities—their everyday challenges, obstacles, and exhilaration—as they prepare for a dance recital.

  • Sat, March 5 - 10:00 AM - Fiesta #2
  • Sun, March 6 - 5:40 PM - Metro #3

Dance is an empowering and equalizing force that offers children a way to feel capable and in control, teaching them discipline, focus, and social skills.
EVERYBODY DANCE follows these children as they embark on an inspiring journey of self discovery, dedication, achievement—and dance!

Joe Buttitta

