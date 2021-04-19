Taylor Swift is back at No. 1 for the third time in less than a year

Entertainment

Taylor Swift stays making records and breaking records.

According to Billboard she notched her ninth No. 1 album with the debut “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

This makes her the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year following last year’s “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is the re-recorded edition of her 2008 “Fearless” album which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2019 superstar manager Scooter Braun acquired the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums from her former label, Big Machine Records, despite her objections.

Swift expressed her displeasure publicly a few times and announced her plans to rerecord some of her music.

In February, she became the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times after taking home the trophy for “Folklore.”