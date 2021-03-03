Traveling to Thailand during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Entertainment

If you’re planning to travel to Thailand, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Thailand has recorded 83 deaths and over 26,000 cases of Covid-19 as of March 3.

All travelers need to obtain a Certificate of Entry in order to enter Thailand and are subject to a 14-day quarantine at a state-approved facility.

What’s on offer

Picture-perfect islands. Golden beaches with swaying palms. Ornate temples and lush forests. Thailand has long been the go-to destination for those after a no-nonsense, easy-on-the-eye tropical break.

Who can go

Holders of US, Canada, UK and Australia passports are among those not required to obtain a visa when entering Thailand for tourism purposes and will be permitted to stay in Thailand for a period not exceeding 45 days on each visit. However, they are still required to obtain the Certificate of Entry and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Tourists from countries not on the visa exemption list can apply for a Special Tourist Visa (STV) .

All travelers who have received a Certificate of Entry are required to download the ThailandPlus Application and register. Upon arrival in Thailand they will have to show a QR code that will be scanned by the Thai authorities upon arrival.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers entering under the “Tourist visa exemption scheme” can stay for up to 45 days.

Meanwhile, the STV, introduced in October 2020, allows for 90-day stays, and can be renewed twice.

Having initially been offered to travelers from low-risk countries, it is now available to travelers from all countries worldwide. You must apply for an STV via the Thai consulate or embassy in your own country, along with a Certificate of Entry.

Travelers must also provide proof of an insurance policy that covers treatment for Covid-19 up to the cost of $100,000 and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

A PCR test must be taken on arrival, after which all travelers must quarantine for 14 days at government-approved quarantine facilities or Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities. This can include luxury hotels, some of which have developed quarantine packages.

A full list of participating hotels and resorts, along with package rates, can be found here: asq.locanation.com.

What’s the Covid situation?

For months, Thailand reported few locally transmitted Covid-19 cases thanks to strict quarantine on arrival rules.

However, a spike in cases in December following an outbreak at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, a province southwest of Bangkok, led the government to reintroduce various measures aimed at containing the virus.

These restrictions have since been eased in most areas as case numbers dropped and interprovincial travel is permitted.

What can visitors expect?

In Bangkok, masks are worn at all times in public, both indoors and out, while temperature checks are the norm.

The government has recently lifted restrictions imposed during the second wave in late December.

Bangkok bars were permitted to reopen on February 22, though they have to close by 11 p.m. Restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol again as well. Theme parks, museums and fitness centers are permitted to open.

Most beaches and national parks remain open, though some have imposed restrictions.

Areas within driving distance of Bangkok have been able to benefit from domestic tourists, but other normally popular destinations such as Phuket and Koh Samui haven’t been as fortunate. Visitors to these destinations will find empty beaches and heavily discounted accommodation options.

