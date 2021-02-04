SAG Award 2021: How to watch the nominations
Nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor the best performances in film and television, will be revealed Thursday.
Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs will announce the nominees, beginning at 11 a.m. ET via Instagram Live.
The SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
