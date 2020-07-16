Vina Robles Amphitheatre postpones 2020 concert season

Entertainment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Vina Robles Amphitheatre 2020 concert season has been postponed until 2021 due to state, county and city guidelines regarding COVID-19.

In lieu of live events, Nederlander Concerts, the venue's exclusive programmer, is launching a virtual series called Wine Down Wednesdays.

Wine Down Wednesdays feature local musicians on Facebook Live for fans to enjoy at home for free.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre has been a fan favorite for many years. It was recently named the “Best Live Music Venue” in San Luis Obispo County by readers of the New Times, marking the venue's fifth consecutive win.

“It is very gratifying to be recognized by our local community,” said Paul Leatherman General Manager of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre. “The reputation of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre continues to grow in the entertainment industry, which is reflected in the caliber of shows we have hosted over the past few years. While we are now on a temporary hiatus, we look forward to welcoming our community back when it’s deemed safe for everyone.”

Purchased tickets for the 2020 events will be honored on the rescheduled date:

JUNE 2020

5 – Train – 2021 TBD

14 – Barenaked Ladies – Rescheduled to June 12, 2021

JULY 2020

5 – The Beach Boys – Rescheduled to September 18, 2021

18 – Steve Martin and Martin Short – Rescheduled to August 22, 2021

31 – Primus – Rescheduled to August 6, 2021

AUGUST 2020

3 – Joe Bonamassa – Rescheduled to July 31, 2021

8 – Billy Currington – 2021 TBD

20 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Rescheduled to August 15, 2021

Refunds for canceled shows will be distributed directly to patrons via point of purchase.

The Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles is a 3,300-seat outdoor venue, nestled on an oak-dotted hillside in the heart of Paso Robles Wine Country. For more information about Vina Robles Amphitheatre, click here.