City of Santa Barbara to appoint new Poet Laureate for National Poetry Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Council is getting ready to appoint a new Poet Laureate.



George Yatchisin is slated to be appointed by the City Council as the next Poet Laureate, and will serve from 2025-27.



This is part of the City's proclamation recognizing National Poetry Month. The program is celebrating 20 years.



George taught writing and worked in communications at UCSB for 29 years. He writes for Edible Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Independent, the California Review of Books, and KCET’s Food Blog.

His essays and poems have been anthologized and he has authored two collections of poetry — "The First Night We Thought the World Would End" and "Feast Days."

