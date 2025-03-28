Skip to Content
Community

Shelterbox Response Team gears up to provide Disaster Relief in Myanmar following 7.7 Earthquake

Paul Vercammen contributed
By
Published 1:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local non-profit, Shelterbox, is in full disaster mode as they prepare a response team to assist in the aftermath of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand.

CNN reports that at least 144 people have been killed and hundreds are injured following Friday's earthquake that shook Myanmar, parts of Thailand and China. Reports of residential towers, buildings, mosques, and bridges collapsing have left hundreds displaced.

In response, a rare plea for international humanitarian aid has been made by Myanmar authorities, who have declared a state of emergency across six regions.

In a press release, Shelterbox President – Kerri Murray – said Myanmar's anticipated the humanitarian needs will be high, especially for durable, moveable tents.

“ShelterBox is accustomed to responding to catastrophic earthquakes from Haiti, Turkey to most recently Morocco,” said Murray. "Our emergency shelter, tents, cookware sets and other aid items were life saving to families who lost everything to the quake there.”

Shelterbox says their teams have vast experience in disastrous earthquakes and will first send their response team to Bangkok, Thailand for assessment of what needs to be deployed.


Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content