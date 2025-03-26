Skip to Content
Community

Nonprofit Program turned Catering Business helps Disabled Community in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:25 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Non-profit Momentum Work empowers people with disabilities to grow their personal and professional skills, and they're recently created a catering program for the disabled community in Santa Barbara.

The program was so successful it turned into a catering business called Mo’s to Go.

It provides people with disabilities real-world experience in the culinary field.

One participant will share how he hopes to take his experience with the program to pursue his plans in the restaurant industry. You can watch his experience tonight on your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content