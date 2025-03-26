Nonprofit Program turned Catering Business helps Disabled Community in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Non-profit Momentum Work empowers people with disabilities to grow their personal and professional skills, and they're recently created a catering program for the disabled community in Santa Barbara.

The program was so successful it turned into a catering business called Mo’s to Go.

It provides people with disabilities real-world experience in the culinary field.

One participant will share how he hopes to take his experience with the program to pursue his plans in the restaurant industry. You can watch his experience tonight on your News Channel.

