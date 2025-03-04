Mother seeks mental health services for kids after husband’s arrest by ICE in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A Carpinteria mother of four has spiraled into a state of shock since the day her husband was detained by ICE just weeks ago.

She says her husband who has a green card was arrested and taken by ICE while he was at work.

The mother is devastated and doesn’t understand why he was taken away.

She says other than minor convictions such as a DUI from several years ago, she has known him to be a good husband and father to her family.

While she says her husband has been detained in Calexico, her kids are knocking on their bedroom door wondering where he went.

The shaken mother, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, tells her story on how the impacts of her husband’s abrupt absence is having on herself and her kids.

She’s currently seeking mental health support through local services.

Right now directors at the CALM Health Center are seeing more clients requesting alternative ways of services to avoid any risk of being deported.

Hear what health experts with the non-profit wants to share with moms or any parent whose kids are suffering since the onset of the new ICE directive.

Watch what this mother is doing, in hopes of getting her husband back on NewsChannel 3 this Thursday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m.