Santa Barbara’s busy Milpas Street set to get multiple safety enhancements

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The City of Santa Barbara says that Milpas Street has the second-highest number of pedestrian-involved collisions in all of Santa Barbara.

Rick Delangen is visiting Santa Barbara from the Netherlands. He says Milpas Street looks way different from the streets back home— streets where pedestrians and cyclists come first.

“Well, there are more lanes for the bicycles, and it's less cars on the road. The environment here is really built for the car. And in the Netherlands, it's more for bicycle and walking,” said Delangen.



Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Commission plans to make Milpas more bike friendly.

They’ll be adding three-foot-wide buffers to the existing bike lanes between Cota and Canon Perdido streets to improve cyclist safety.

Locals are excited to see the new changes.



“I kind of like the idea they're going to make some some rules on bikes because I walk a lot and it concerns me so that I think that's part of the plan,” said Peter Zodtner, who lives in Santa Barbara.

Several other measures will also be implemented including new curb extensions, high visibility crosswalks, and additional lighting.

“ Some lighting and some improvements can be done, but I don't think that should be a major thing. Doesn't need it,” said Luis Muñoz, who lives in Santa Barbara.

The project will extend from Canon Perdido to Quinientos Streets.



Construction is expected to begin in 2027.