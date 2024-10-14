“Weed Jesus” honored with tree in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A tree was planted in downtown Santa Barbara for a local legend who would famously be known as "weed Jesus."

The local legend was often seen walking barefoot all over Santa Barbara carrying a big leather-bound Bible before passing earlier this year.

Many locally knew him as "Blessed" due to his white robe, long hair, and beard.

Ikuma Ohtsu was born in Tokyo, Japan and came to the United States to study sculpture. Shortly after his daughter, Watsuki Harrington, was born he gave up all his possessions and committed to living on the streets according to the Santa Barbara Independent. Harrington donated the tree in her father's honor.

During Saturday's dedication, people laid flowers underneath the rainbow eucalyptus tree where "Blessed" became famous due to a viral social media video. Harrington said "Blessed" made a positive impact on people with PTSD, Vietnam veterans, and those struggling with homelessness.

"He was a role model for being authentic, being your true self, living your truth," said Harrington. "For the community of Santa Barbara, I think he was something much bigger. He helped tons of people."

"Blessed" became famous in 2011 after appearing in a viral social media video by Whatever Podcast. The video shows many people reacting to "a baby thrown in the air" prank, but "Blessed" dismisses the prank by shaking his hands in the air while smoking a joint. "Blessed" then put the joint in the lap a man in a wheelchair, who moments later smokes it.

The tree is located in-front of the former Fiesta Five movie theatre on State Street.