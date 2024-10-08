Santa Maria Police invites students to participate in “Walk and Roll to School Day”

SANTA MARIA, Calif - The Santa Maria Police Department encourages alternative transportation for their "Walk and Roll to School Day."

On Wednesday, October 9th, families and students are invited to wear and strap on their sneakers and join their community to walk, bike, or roll to class. It's an annual event that promotes the benefits of exercise, while highlighting the importance of pedestrian and road safety.

In a press release, the department emphasizes the importance of the event to the community.

"National Walk and Roll to School Day offers an amazing opportunity for families to build stronger community bonds. It's a wonderful way to come together and make a positive impact on our children's well-being."

The Santa Maria Police Department reminds students who walk, bike, or roll to school:

• Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible or ride your bike in the same direction as traffic as far on the right-hand side as possible.

• Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

• Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street. Stay alert. Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

• Always wear a helmet when riding or rolling.

• Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight when it’s dark.

With the increased foot and bike traffic, drivers will need to take extra precaution around school zones Wednesday morning.

As precautions, drivers should:

• Be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street.

• Always watch their speed and slow down in school zones.

For more information, visit https://www.walkbiketoschool.org/