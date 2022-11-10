Foodbank of Santa Barbara County urges community to sign up for Empty Bowls Fundraiser this weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is celebrating a quarter-century of one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved, and longest-running community events.

Empty Bowls raises awareness and funds to help community members facing hunger.

Founder Danyel Dean reflects on her two-and-a-half decades Leading the event, “we’ve raised a huge amount of money and support for the foodbank over the years. It’s really been an act of love to do this work.”

“We all thought once the pandemic settled down and people got back to their jobs, we’d see a decrease in need back to pre-COVID levels,” noted Judith Smith-Meyer, Foodbank senior communications manager. “But with the effects of stubborn inflation and gas prices being what they are, we’re seeing just as many or more people showing up at distributions in need of food.”

Santa Barbara Empty Bowls offers attendees a choice of one fromMore than 1,200 hand-crafted bowls and their choice of soup to go.

They can also purchase other ceramic items and potted succulents, participate in a raffle, and enjoy a silent auction of exclusive original artworks.

Event is Sunday, November 13. The 11:00 a.m. entry time is sold out; tickets are still available for 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm entry times.

For information on how can participate in Empty Bowls log onto: http://www.foodbanksbc.org.