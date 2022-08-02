Santa Maria residents invited to help build community partnerships at National Night Out

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria, along with the Santa Maria Police Department, is inviting community members to celebrate neighborhood pride during Tuesday's National Night Out.

The annual event is scheduled to take part from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.

The park is located at 2625 S. College Drive.

National Night Out is a yearly event held throughout the United States that is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Santa Maria's event will feature several family-oriented activities coordinated by the Recreation and Parks Department, including participation from law enforcement, fire, military and medical response teams.

First responders that are scheduled to attend include the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and Cal Star.

Free refreshments will be available while supplies last. In addition, informational booths, youth activities, a DJ, and live music will be available.

The event is free to the public to attend.

Other National Night Out events scheduled for the Central Coast on Tuesday are in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.