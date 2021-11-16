NewsChannel Turkey Drive collects food, raises funds for local community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive continued to raise funds and collect donations for the local community on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the big day for people to donate online or drop off turkeys and non-perishable food items to nearly a half-dozen drop-off sites.

It was the return of the traditional format for the annual fundraiser, which benefits clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

Wherever you make your donation, that donation stays in your local community.

The main drop-off site is at the NewsChannel 12 studios at 1211 W. McCoy Ln. in Santa Maria. Donations made there benefit Good Samaritan.

When making an online donation, you can choose which organization you would like to help.

Another way to contribute is through the purchase of a Turkey Buck at participating area markets, including California Fresh Market in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach, and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Los Osos.

To make an online donation or find an in-person drop-off site near you, click here.