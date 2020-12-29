SLO County libraries adjust services due to number of employees reassigned to COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries are adjusting services due to the large number of employees that have been temporarily reassigned to COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Starting today, the new sidewalk services are being offered at four county libraries, in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and Morro Bay.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, library patrons will be able to pick up books at the new outside service.

The sidewalk service is scheduled to run until Jan. 30, 2021.

Due to the large number of reassignments, county library locations in Nipomo, Cambria and Los Osos have been temporarily closed.

The closures are due to the number of staff members now working to help support the county's COVID-19 response.