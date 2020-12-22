Cottage Health honors 2020 physicians of the year

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health has announced its 2020 Physicians of the Year Awards. These awards recognize physicians on the Medical Staff for exemplary performance.

Award honorees are selected based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices and efficient use of resources.

These are the recipients of the Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards for 2020:

Dr. Lori Brown: Pediatrics, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 1998

Dr. David Fisk: Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2006

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons: Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2014

Dr. Daniel Litten: Internal Medicine/Hospitalist, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 2005

Dr. Thomas Watson: Cardiovascular Services, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 2014