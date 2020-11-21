Santa Maria police pay special needs boy a surprise visit

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A 5-year-old boy with autism got to meet some of his heroes in Santa Maria.

Easton Ketcham has his share of challenges, but his mother Nicole says that doesn't hold him back.

Though Easton is nonverbal, it's clear he loves firefighters and police officers.

Santa Maria Police were notified and officer Jensen surprised Easton at his home with the department's blue and yellow patrol car in tow.

Nicole says she wanted to make him happy. She also wanted him to know who to go to in case of an emergency.

"One of the things that he does is he runs off. He's nonverbal and he's super fast, super fast. And as a single mom, in an instant, you know anything can happen," said Nicole Ketcham.

Easton's mother said he was ecstatic, especially when he was able to jump in the front seat of the car.