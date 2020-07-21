CSUCI graduate to study neuro-physics in Ireland as a Fulbright Scholar

Community

CAMARILLO, Calif. - CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) Applied Physics and

Mathematics double major Carmen Stepek will be pursuing her doctorate in neuro-physics on the Emerald Isle as a Fulbright scholar.

The Class of 2020 graduate will attend the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) under the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

“I’m head over heels. This is my top choice. I was always crossing my fingers for this program,” said 25-year-old Stepek, who is living outside of Sacramento right now.

While at the RCSI in Dublin, Stepek will work on a project that involves applying artificial intelligence to decode tissue samples from people with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease as well as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I would like to be a physician scientist which requires a lot more school,” Stepek said. “I’m excited to apply physics with computational approaches to medicine. I really want to work in a lab and be a scientist, and I have another side that is passionate about helping others. I want to apply my education to help others in need.”

Stepek is scheduled to begin classes at the RCSI on Oct. 1, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created a fluid situation, so she is in contact with her Fulbright representative in case a change is made to the timeline. Many Fulbright programs have already been delayed to January 2021.

However, this will not be Stepek’s first academic journey to Ireland. She spent the summer of 2019 at Trinity College in Dublin through Cooperative International Science and Engineering Internships.