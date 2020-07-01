KEYT to air Fourth of July celebration

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- KEYT Newschannel 3 will air an hour-long Fourth of July special on Saturday.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will be having an hour long television special on KEYT Channel 3 on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Foundation is hoping individuals and families that stay home due to COVID-19 will continue celebrating this Fourth of July with the Foundation's yearly tradition.

The Fourth of July Celebration broadcast will show different scenes from past parades, special guests, a concert with the West Coast Symphony and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The Foundation's Co-Founder, John Blankenship says he is excited to be bringing the celebration into people's homes, “We are very excited we get a chance to bring Fourth of July traditions to those who want to stay safe and carry on Independence Day traditions.

“This is our first time doing a Fourth of July TV special and we are happy we get to continue to carry on the holiday spirit during these times. As we all make small sacrifices in our daily lives to adjust to living with COVID-19 including not being able to have our Independence Day Parade, it does help shine a light on the real sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform and what they fought for," said Blankenship.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation supports veterans and active duty members in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The Foundation is funded entirely by private donations.

