Oxnard Performing Arts Center to offer community-sourced series during COVID-19 pandemic

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (PACC) announced the launch of a new crowdsourced cultural programming series called LEMONADE SESSIONS to be streamed on its social media channels for the rest of the COVID-19 closure.

This series is inspired by stories of artists from around the world who are continuing to share their music with the public during the pandemic in order to provide a much needed break from the stress of it all.

The PACC is seeking the public's participation to make LEMONADE SESSIONS. Community members, both in and outside of Oxnard, are welcome to make and share their own music, art and words with The PACC.

The name of the series heralds from the PACC's mission do what you must when life hands you lemons.

“The show must go on,” said the organization's Executive Director, Carolyn Mullin. “The name of the series is deeply rooted in our commitment to making the best of any situation. We’ve made it through a potential closure of The PACC, and we - staff, volunteers and supporters - can certainly rise to this occasion.”

Anyone interested in participating in LEMONADE SESSIONS can make a recording using their cell phone or another device to record either a few songs or a 15-20 minute set from the safety of their home.

Completed videos can be submitted to The PACC to be shared on the nonprofit’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, with additional exposure on both Instagram and Twitter.